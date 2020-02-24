M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 22.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,498,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after buying an additional 91,897 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Nutrien by 16.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NTR traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 297,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,879. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

