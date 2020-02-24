M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 3,339.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 5.40% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.14. 3,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.52. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $69.72 and a 12-month high of $83.13.

