M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.15% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,072,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 489,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 79,311 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,040 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 850,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,496 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 64.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.33. 4,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,600. The firm has a market cap of $880.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

HOLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

