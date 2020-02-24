M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 31.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,138. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $38.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

