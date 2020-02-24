M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,378,132,000 after buying an additional 398,543 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,411,000 after buying an additional 259,033 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,876,000 after buying an additional 206,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,965,000 after buying an additional 177,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.75. The company had a trading volume of 68,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,608. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.