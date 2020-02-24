M&T Bank Corp Purchases 21,857 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 145,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.59.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.03. 46,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

