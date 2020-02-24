M&T Bank Corp Purchases 60,489 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 352.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,489 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 397,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 122,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,987,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after purchasing an additional 101,259 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 214,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 97,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7,587.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COG traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

