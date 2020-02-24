M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 1,003.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,005 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 140.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of RBS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.11. 15,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,593. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

