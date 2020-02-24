M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,992 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 48,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,488,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.19. 5,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $3,540,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,754.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,291,574. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

