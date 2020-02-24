M&T Bank Corp Sells 9,384 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in China Mobile by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in China Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get China Mobile alerts:

CHL traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.65. 18,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,230. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. China Mobile Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.