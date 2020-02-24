M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 531,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in DXC Technology by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.99. 32,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,621. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

