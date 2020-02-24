M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after buying an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 90,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 56.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 59,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In other Graco news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $864,653.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,186 shares of company stock worth $22,197,488 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GGG traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,519. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.84. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. Graco’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.