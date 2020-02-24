M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,060,000 after buying an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,106,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 44.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 18.2% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 44,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.66. 51,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $57.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.26.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,745,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $785,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. G.Research downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Gabelli lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.95.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

