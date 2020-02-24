MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €281.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €281.00 ($326.74) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €232.00 ($269.77) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €312.00 ($362.79) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €246.00 ($286.05) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €241.63 ($280.96).

MTX stock opened at €250.40 ($291.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of €274.90 and a 200-day moving average of €251.20. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €183.20 ($213.02) and a fifty-two week high of €289.30 ($336.40).

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

