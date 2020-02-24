MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.2% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $86,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.80. 3,729,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,480,946. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

