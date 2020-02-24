Multi-collateral DAI Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $119.56 million and $18.43 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00010220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00492438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $640.65 or 0.06636697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00063917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027412 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005230 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,467,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,199,155 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

