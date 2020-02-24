MVL (MVL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $254,480.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $254,480.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, CoinBene, IDCM and UEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00048061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00492981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $637.51 or 0.06611648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00063204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027062 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001525 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptology, CoinBene, Cashierest, IDCM and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

