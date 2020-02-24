Myriad (XMY) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Myriad has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $1,049.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 500.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,721,207,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.