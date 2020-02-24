MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Plans $0.14 Interim Dividend

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Shares of MYS opened at A$5.85 ($4.15) on Monday. MyState has a fifty-two week low of A$4.02 ($2.85) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.83 ($4.13). The company has a market capitalization of $534.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$4.87.

In related news, insider Melos Sulicich 18,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th.

About MyState

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate and Consolidation divisions. It offers banking products, including transactional savings accounts and fixed term deposits; home loans, personal loans, overdrafts, line of credit, and commercial products; and insurance products.

