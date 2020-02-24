Nano Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Nano has a market capitalization of $120.89 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00009430 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Nanex, CoinEx and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,621.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.36 or 0.02737523 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.03 or 0.03866758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00772419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00814266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00095376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009837 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029054 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00624828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Bitinka, Kucoin, CoinEx, Mercatox, Binance, Coindeal, Bit-Z, Koinex, Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC, RightBTC and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.