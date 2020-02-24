Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 119.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,193 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.67% of Nanometrics worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nanometrics by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nanometrics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nanometrics by 1,394.8% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Nanometrics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nanometrics by 48.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.33. Nanometrics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $923.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

