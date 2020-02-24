Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.0613 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $419,831.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00048778 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,422,463 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

