National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) Insider Kathryn Fagg Acquires 8,700 Shares

National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) insider Kathryn Fagg acquired 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$27.37 ($19.41) per share, with a total value of A$238,119.00 ($168,878.72).

Shares of ASX NAB traded down A$0.30 ($0.21) during midday trading on Monday, hitting A$27.11 ($19.23). 6,600,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,000. National Australia Bank Ltd. has a 12-month low of A$23.89 ($16.94) and a 12-month high of A$30.00 ($21.28). The company has a market cap of $79.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$27.05.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

