National Bank Financial Comments on Altus Group Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altus Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.86.

TSE:AIF opened at C$47.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 587.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.98. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$21.67 and a 12-month high of C$48.77.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

