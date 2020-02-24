National Bank Financial Comments on Taseko Mines Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$0.90 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday.

TKO opened at C$0.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.59. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Battison bought 50,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at C$164,681.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

