National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $9.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.69. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $8,211,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $1,989,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,973,000 after buying an additional 220,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.