National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of National HealthCare worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NHC traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.97. The company had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,471. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

In other National HealthCare news, insider Stephan Shane 435,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. Also, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $109,013.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,232.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.