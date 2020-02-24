National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.64-1.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.63. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.64-1.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSA. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NSA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 225,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,396. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.