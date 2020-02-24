Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,389 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.42. 254,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,063. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.22. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $165.69 and a one year high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,863.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total value of $1,109,304.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,091 shares of company stock worth $29,145,777. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

