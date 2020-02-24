Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 17,807 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,799,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,672,000 after acquiring an additional 589,170 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,144,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

UPS stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.99. 1,759,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

