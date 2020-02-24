Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 241,482 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,482 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Marathon Oil worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 5,434.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,406,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,659,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

