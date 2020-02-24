Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,455 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. FMR LLC grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,334 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,424 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,758,000 after purchasing an additional 513,401 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter worth about $38,943,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Argus cut their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

NYSE DLR traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day moving average is $123.64. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,538 shares of company stock worth $2,761,977 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

