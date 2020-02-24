Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,896 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of United Rentals worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $8,501,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 234.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Shares of URI traded down $10.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.28. 376,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,829. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.90 and a 12-month high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

