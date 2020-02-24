Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 40,821 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,821 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.29% of Cinemark worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Cinemark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Cinemark by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cinemark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Shares of CNK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 142,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,981. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

