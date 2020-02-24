Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 9,626 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.13% of Voya Financial worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Voya Financial stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.93. 3,690,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,705. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.