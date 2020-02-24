Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 11,777 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,030,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AutoZone by 8.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AutoZone by 7.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,227.07.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $17.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,050.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,109.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,130.53. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $886.95 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.47 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.