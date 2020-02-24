Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.16% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,763,000 after acquiring an additional 217,831 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 42.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 476,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 6,978.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,623,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,517 shares in the last quarter.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

COLD stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 164,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,107. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.52. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

