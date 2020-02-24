Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,860 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,672. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.80. 262,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.