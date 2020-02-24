Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 195,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,878. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

