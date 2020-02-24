Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 126.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,344 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.51% of National Beverage worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Beverage by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 100,889 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in National Beverage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 617,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in National Beverage by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.86. 28,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

