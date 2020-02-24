Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 11,763 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Steris worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Steris by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Steris by 21.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Steris during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Steris by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $898,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.28. 96,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,824. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.90. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $168.78.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

