Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 18,159 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,944,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

