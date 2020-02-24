Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 223,585 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,585 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of Barclays stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,791,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,284. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $10.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.3214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

BCS has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.