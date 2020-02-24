Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 25,205 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,205 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Western Digital worth $13,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Western Digital from to in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Western Digital stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.92. 97,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,254. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76, a PEG ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

