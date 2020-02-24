Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 45,066 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,066 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of US Foods worth $12,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 3,263.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. US Foods Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

