Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 501,951 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 104.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,951 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.39% of Element Solutions worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. ValuEngine lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE:ESI traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. 132,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,814. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 2.13.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

