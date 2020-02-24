Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 55,236 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,236 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 313.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 708.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3,359.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHG traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,647. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHG. ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

