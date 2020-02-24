Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,404 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 151,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $3,850,612.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,875,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $529,887.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,896 shares of company stock valued at $20,642,312 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,735. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.44 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

