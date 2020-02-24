Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

CAT traded down $3.81 on Monday, reaching $133.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,533. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

