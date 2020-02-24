Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,126 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Houlihan Lokey worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $491,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,700. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLI stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,900. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.